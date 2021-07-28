Classifieds: July 29 – August 4, 2021

For Sale:

For Sale: 2002 Keystone Challenger camper, 32-foot fifth wheel, three slides. Reduced: Was $12,500; now $10,500. Call for more information, 417-967-6357 or 417-967-4182. H/14/tfp

For Sale: All sizes of passenger and light truck tires and lawn mower tires and tubes. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/13/2tc

For Sale: Happy Jack Skin Balm provides relief for dogs and cats from hot spots, flea bites and food allergies without steroids. At Orscheln Farm & Home, 417-967-8668. (www.kennelvax.com) H/12/3tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Dorman L. Steelman Lodge at Montauk State Park is now accepting seasonal applications for positions in the restaurant, housekeeping, maintenance and desk clerks. Apply on line at www.montauklodge.com, in person at Lodge or mail resumé to Montauk Lodge, 420 Co. Rd. 6670, Salem, MO 65560. EEOC L/29/2tc

Help Wanted: Truck driver, Class A CDL required. Call Big Piney Sand at 417-967-6933. H/14/2tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for rentals, knowledge of painting, wood work, basics of electric and plumbing; part-time as needed, must have tools. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/13/2tp

Help Wanted: Someone to work on special projects and make some calls to advertisers concerning opportunities on print and digital platforms for Houston Herald, 113 N. Grand Ave., or call 417-967-2000. H/12/tfp

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp