In this edition: July 29, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield comments on “Changing Times,” the good and the bad, and Larry Dablemont accurately describes “Big Fish and Bad Poetry.”

Librarian Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett wraps up the Summer Reading Program and teases about upcoming activities in children’s programming and Story Time. She also shares newly available books. Monica Brandon shares a recipe for Simple & Delicious Gluten-Free Pancakes in Ozarks Cooks.

ESSER III funding was discussed at the Licking R-VIII July Board meeting, and Missouri S&T announces their honor list and awarding of degrees.

Texas County 911’s Assistant Director Terra Culley encourages discussion with your children about NOT being a “Prank Caller.” The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton tells who the “Unknown Giants of Technology ” are. Be sure and read “The Shoe,” a touching memorial sharing stories of “Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away,” an exhibit at Kansas City’s Union Station.

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission and Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.