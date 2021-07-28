Obituary – Phyllis J. Staley

Phyllis Joann Staley, age 81, daughter of Clifford and Anna (Malane) Dennis, was born August 2, 1939, in Houston, Mo. She passed away July 25, 2021, in her home with her family beside her.

Phyllis grew up in the Houston area attending school here, and graduated from Houston High School in 1957.

She married James David Staley in 1963. They made their home in Houston, and raised their son James Dennis Staley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Anna Rose Dennis.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, and son, Jim.

Phyllis worked at the old Melba Theater and always enjoyed interacting with the public. After High School she went to work at the Circuit Clerks office for Roy Gentry. She then worked for Wilmer Diedrich. When Wilmer left office, she was elected to take his place and served in the capacity for two terms. Phyllis loved her job and was interested in the individuals who walked through her office doors. She was friendly and efficient and serving the public was an honor that she took seriously.

She and Jim were members of the First Christian Church. Her ministry was to the shut-ins in their congregation, visiting and bringing them communion each week.

Besides job and family Phyllis enjoyed reading and keeping up with the news. Whether local or world news she could be counted on sharing or discussing her knowledge of the information with anyone.

Phyllis was a survivor of breast cancer for 20 years.

Her life was her family, work and church. She was always friendly and had a smile and greeting for those she met. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her best.

Memorials are suggested to Houston First Christian Church, in Phyllis’ memory. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Graveside Services were held Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Pine Lawn Cemetery with Don Crockett officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Don Odle, Bob Gentry, David Silveus and Roger Whillhite.