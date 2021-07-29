Obituary – Norman “Ike” Lavely

Norman “Ike” Dwight Lavely, 68, passed away on July 26, 2021, in Licking, Mo. Ike was born on May 31, 1953, to James and Sally Lavely in Thayer, Mo.

He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Lavely of the home; daughter, Tiffany Lavely-Barham and husband Gary; stepchildren, Angela Sellers and Kenneth Head; sister, Helen Ann Marchbanks; brothers, Howard Lavely and Leon Lavely; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ike is preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild, Piper Willow Barham; five brothers, Robert, Dean, Donald, James and Paul Lavely; along with several nieces and nephews.

Ike enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids and family. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.