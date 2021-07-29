Obituary – Patricia A. Wilson

Patricia Ann Wilson, age 78, was born on September 29, 1942, to William and Ella Martin in Lawrence, Kan. She passed away on July 26, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

Patricia married Rayburn Arnold (Pete) Wilson in 1964, and to this union three children were born, William Lance Wilson, Welinda LeRae (Wendi) Wilson and Waylon Lynn Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ella Martin, Father and Mother-in-law, Rado and Viola Wilson; son William Lance Wilson; grandsons William Lance Wilson, Jr. and Brandon Wilson; a niece Sharon Jablonsky; three nephews Kirk Campbell, Kevin Floyd, and Richie Barton; brothers-in-law Jerry Campbell, Carl Kelley and Donald Floyd.

Surviving is her husband “Pete” of Raymondville; her children, Wendi Hall of Licking and Lynn (Denise) Wilson of Raymondville; one sister Mary (Larry) Curtis; four sisters-in-law, Theresa Barton, Darlena (Don) Young, Billie Campbell and Janice (Larry) VanNess; grandkids, Ryan, Jeff, Trenton and Skylor Wilson, Talor and Tristin Hall, and Ashley (Randall) York; great grandkids, Tyson, Trey, Serenity, Armani, Bryar, Jaxon and Averie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patricia was “Nanny” and a second Mom to so many, never turning down a chance to help a child or person in need. She spent her earlier married years caring for and housing three of her disabled grandparents. She baked cakes so others could afford beautiful cakes for birthdays or special occasions. She spent many Saturdays’ taking her aunt and cousins to yard sales and when God blessed her with extra food, she would cook extra to take to others less fortunate.

She retired from the State of Missouri University Extension, where she served as a Nutrition Educator with her good friend Freda Belshe.

Pat was just a beautiful human being through and through, and was loved and adored by all who knew her. Her favorite joys in life were times spent watching movies with her family, and she recently fell in love with Baby Yoda. She was absolutely everything genuine and precious rolled up into one beautiful soul.

She is irreplaceable and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Pat Wilson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Friday, July 30, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Todd Richardson officiating. Burial was in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Ryan Wilson, Jeff Wilson, Trenton Wilson, Skylor Wilson, Steve Hall and Tristan Hall. Honorary Pallbearers were Talor Hall and John Derrick.