Obituary – Mace L. Scott

Mace Ludwig Scott, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away from this life unexpectedly on July 26, 2021, at the age of 62. Mace was born January 19, 1959, in Darmstadt, Germany, to the late Carl Scott Sr. (1990) and the late Ilse Scott (2018). Mace was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Scott and John Scott, Sr.

Mace attended high school in Newburg, Mo., and graduated in 1978. He worked with his hands and in construction all his life. He was employed with Salem Paint & Glass out of Edgar Springs, Mo., and was currently on a job in Dexter, Mo. In years past, you could find him fishing, gigging, camping, out on the river, or having a coffee and visiting at the station in Edgar. As life changes, he was perfectly happy at home mowing the lawn, building fences, working around the house, visiting with friends or family on the porch, or you could still catch him having a coffee and visiting at the station in Edgar. Although Mace could be perceived as “grumpy” or “harsh,” once you broke through that rough exterior, he had a big, soft heart of gold and was always willing to lend a hand and help out where needed. His passing will leave a huge void and a hole in the hearts of many.

Mace will be missed by his two oldest grandkids, Davie and Destiny Pound, who have been his world for the last 22 years, and their mom, his daughter by choice, Jamie Mesa, all of Rolla; fiance, Michelle Akers, her grandkids, and his little buddies Kane Casso, Edgar Springs, and Abel Hance, Wisconsin; sister, Barb Guyton and husband Jimmy, Doolittle; brother Carl “Sonny” Scott, Jr., and wife Loretta, Oklahoma; nephew John Scott, Jr., and wife Kelsey, Lenox, Mo.; niece Rachel Guth, husband Brandon and great-niece Morgan, Rolla; nieces Abigale, Allison and Ashton Scott, and nephew Eli Scott, Lenox.; one of his greatest friends, Buddy Dave (Heavin), Edgar Springs; stepson David Pound, Jr., and family, Edgar Springs; stepson Dennis Pound and family, Rolla; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A visitation for Mace L. Scott will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A private family burial will be conducted at the Smith Cemetery in Edgar Springs, Mo., at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Null and Son Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.