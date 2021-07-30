Obituary – Timothy J. Humphrey

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle Timothy James Humphrey, who passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2021, at the age of 78 at his home in Lindon, Utah.

Tim was born on September 14, 1942, to Ira Lavar Ames and Norma Lee Burton in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. He was raised in Inkom, Idaho, by his mother, Norma Lee and stepfather, Francis Lee (Jake) Humphrey. He learned the value of hard work on his family’s farm; raising sheep, driving trucks, hauling hay and many other farm duties.

Tim graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1960 where he developed his love for music. He served as the choir president and played the tuba, trombone and other brass instruments in the school band. Upon graduation, Tim received the Outstanding Senior Musician Award.

Following graduation, Tim attended a year at BYU where he continued to participate in the choir. In the fall of 1961, he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong, China. Tim spent the first six months of his two and half year mission learning to speak the Cantonese Chinese language. He valiantly and selflessly served the people of Hong Kong.

Upon returning from his mission, Tim resumed his education at BYU where he graduated with his Masters of Audiology and Speech Pathology degrees. It was at BYU that Tim met and courted his beautiful bride, Sandra Rennick Humphrey. They were sealed by Gordon B. Hinckley in the Salt Lake City temple on August 26, 1966.

Tim shared his passion for audiology and speech working with children of all ages in the Alpine School District for over 32 years. He was bestowed the Golden Apple Award for his dedication and excellence in his field.

In addition to his work with the school district, Tim owned and operated a group home, providing a place for adults of all abilities to learn life skills and gain personal independence.

Tim loved the outdoors and nature. During the summers, he worked for Tour West, guiding river rafts down the Cataract Canyon, Snake River and the Grand Canyon. He was highly involved in the Utah Boy Scout program and was always ready for a fishing excursion or a trip to his favorite place, the Humphrey family cabin “Mooseville”.

Tim found profound joy in providing service to others within his reach. As a citizen of his community, he was presented the Orem City Service to Mankind Award. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he fulfilled many callings as he served friends and families within his ward. He was always ready to lead the music or share his favorite hymn. He loved the opportunity to serve as a temple worker and as a missionary at the Bishop Storehouse. Tim had a gift for gab and could make friends in any circle. He enjoyed a good work project and loved serving alongside friends.

Out of all Tim’s accomplishments, being a husband and father was his greatest. He taught his children the value of hard work, service, and unconditional love. Tim often shared his love for the gospel and the testimony within his heart with his children. He valued family time and made it a priority to create opportunities for his family to gather and create lasting memories. He has provided countless hours of service for each of his children and their families in very personal and impactful ways. His smile and infectious laugh will forever be in our hearts.

Tim is survived by his wife, Sandra Rennick Humphrey; five children: Tim (Brook) Humphrey, Jalaine (Jason) Robinson, Joanna Humphrey, Corey Reisewitz, Jason (Mandy) Humphrey, 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings: Amy (Brian) Walker, Todd Humphrey, Craig (Debbie) Ames and Scott (Linda) Ames. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Lee Humphrey; stepfather, Francis Lee (Jake) Humphrey; father, Ira Lavar (Beth) Ames; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Stratford Humphrey.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 23, at 11:00 am, at the Lindon 20th Ward, 56 East 600 North, Lindon, Utah, where Viewings will be held Thursday, July 22, from 6:00 to 8:30 pm and prior to services on Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Interment in Lindon City Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed at https://my.gather.app/remember/timothy-humphrey.