Coming Events August 5, 2021

VFW BINGO SUSPENDED

The Licking VFW has suspended Bingo August 6 due to COVID concerns.

KISSIAR SUNFLOWER PATCH CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

The Kissiar Sunflower Patch “Light Up the Patch” candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.

MISSOURI 2021 ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Licking Downtown will host an Ice Cream Social from 5 to 7 p.m. at the historic Licking Mill on Tuesday, August 10. Enjoy free homemade ice cream, anniversary cake and karaoke as we celebrate Missouri’s 200th year of statehood.

DISNEY’S “NEWSIES”

The STARS Foundation production of Disney’s “Newsies” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Melba Theatre in Houston, on August 6 and 7; and August 13 and 14. For tickets call 417-217-9430 or visit www.thestarsfoundation.org/events.

MONTAUK SUMMER’S END KIDS FREE FISHING

Montauk State Park is holding a Summer’s End Kids Free Fishing Day for kids 15 years and under, Saturday, August 7, for Montauk State Park only. Free fishing tags for those 15 years and under may be picked up at the Lodge on Friday evening after 7 p.m. or anytime on Saturday. Tags are required for fishing anywhere within the park, accompanying adults must have a daily trout tag.

CABOOL EDUCATION FUND GOLF TOURNEY

The second annual Cabool Education Foundation Golf Tournament, 18 Hole – 2 Person Scramble, will be Saturday, Aug. 7, at Wedgewood Country Club. Registration at 7 a.m. Shotgun at 8:30 a.m. RSVP at the Cabool Education Foundation Facebook page or call Brad Miller at 417-254-0236.

MOBILE MEDICAL UNIT

Central Ozarks Medical Center will have a mobile medical unit available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Plato School, 10645 Plato Dr., Monday – Thursday, August 9-12. Numerous medical services will be available. All ages welcome. An appointment is suggested and can be made at 877-406-COMC or 573-286-7001.

IECA MOVIE NIGHT AT THE PARK

Intercounty Electric Cooperative will host Movie Night at the Park Saturday, August 14, at dark at Dent County Commons in Salem. Admission is free, bring your lawn chair or blanket. A local group will have concessions or you may bring your own snacks. “The Croods: A New Age” will be showing.

EDGAR PRAIRIE DAYS

Edgar Prairie Days 2021 will be held beginning Thursday, August 19 at 6 p.m. with events continuing through Sunday, August 22, at Hooves & Boots, 26401 County Road 6127 with the exception of the Fun Show at 7 p.m., Friday, August 20, to be held at the Edgar Springs Saddle Club and the Parade at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 21, to be held on Broadway. Events include contests, gospel singing, food, entertainment, vendors, games, talent show and a corn hole tournament. For more information call Jamie Cantrell at 573-201-6290 or Stacy Romines at 573-889-9275.

JUNK & CRAFT FEST

Country Crafts & Flea Market will hold a Junk & Craft Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 104 Industrial Drive, Licking on Saturday, August 28. Country Revival Band performs 12 to 2 p.m. Treasured Smokes, LLC will provide a food truck. Vendors, food trucks and bands are being sought. Stop by to pick up a vendor application.

CRAFT SHOW

A craft show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. H in Edgar Springs, on the second Saturday of each month. For set-up information call or text 573-308-2103.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at 12:00 noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is August 12.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., with heroin and other opiates being the largest contributor. Learn more about signs of heroin addiction and how you can make a difference at http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-rehab.

Methamphetamine, (meth, ice, crank, speed, chalk and gak), is a highly addictive and damaging drug and is still a huge problem in the U.S. It can destroy a person’s teeth, cause damage to the cardiovascular system and dramatically change one’s appearance.

Some signs of meth abuse include: lack of sleep, loss of weight, tooth decay, hyperactivity and hallucinations. If you know of someone struggling with meth addiction, you should quickly get them into treatment.

Houses where meth is created or used can sustain long term damage, with dangerous chemicals embedded in carpet, wood and walls, presenting health risks for later inhabitants. If you move into a house and notice your loved ones starting to show exposure symptoms, including headache, nausea and eye irritation, your house can be tested.

Take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.

