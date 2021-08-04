Kid’s Trout Tournament: A family affair

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

It was free fishing day for kids 15-years and under on Saturday at Montauk State Park, but all family members were enjoying the event. Parents who have been coming to Montauk State Park since they were young continue the tradition by bringing their kids and grandkids.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends were sharing advice on the art of trout fishing while keeping a watchful eye on their young fishers.

Staff at the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge, sponsor of the Kid’s Trout Tournament, was also enjoying the day, as were employees of partner sponsor Montauk State Park.

The tournament began at 6:30 a.m. and continued through until 2 p.m. when gift certificates were awarded to the winners of the random drawings. Two age categories, 11 and under, and 12- to 15-years of age participated, with two winners drawn in each category.

The winners were: for 11-years and under, Brayden Ganschinietz, Boss, Mo., Heaviest Fish; and Layne Goetten, Jerseyville, Ill., Heaviest Stringer; for 12- to 15-years, Alex Newman, West Plains, Mo., Heaviest Fish; and Dylan Duft, Highland, Ill., Heaviest Stringer.

Photos by Christy Porter

The Rodman family has been trout fishing at Montauk for several generations. “There is just an outdoorsman feel about Montauk,” said Eric Rodman. His son, Brady, age nine, caught his first trout Saturday at 9 a.m. Brady was with his dad and uncle, Mark, of St. Louis, and an uncle, Darren Campbell, of O’Fallon, who were giving him tips. The family was also visiting Eric’s parents who live outside of Licking on Prescott Road.

Abigail and Olivia Iven from Columbia were also fishing with family. Proud parents of the two, who both had fish on their stringers, are Nathan and Holly. Other family members there for the outing were grandmother Sheila Thiessen from Hermann and aunt Beth Derendinger from Boonville.

A random drawing courtesy of the Ray Parker Memorial was also held for two participants at the completion of the Kid’s Trout Tournament. Ray “Pa Pa” Parker (1909 – 1998) was an avid Montauk fisherman and a very special grandfather. His five grandchildren, Lisa, Sherri, Lori, Kelly and Kristi, established The Ray Parker Memorial in 1998 in his honor to promote youth fishing.

The winners of the Ray Parker Memorial drawings were Ryder Longsdon, Clara Derendinger, Trethan Richter and Dylan Dzurick. They received trophies and their names will be engraved on the memorial plaques that are displayed at the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge.

This weekend on Saturday, August 7, the Summer’s End Kids’ Free Fishing Day will be held at Montauk State Park. Fishing tags for children ages 15 and under are free and are required.