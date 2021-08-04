Lots of winners at the Fair
The muggy, hot days of the last week of July didn’t deter fair exhibitors at this year’s Texas County Fair. From livestock to art, crafts and produce, exhibitors showcased their talents for the county to see.
All of the exhibitors worked hard to be fair-ready, and all should be commended for their work, not just the few listed below. Many more placed in their classes and/or took home blue ribbons. Some categories we hope to be able to report on next week.
Photos by Shari Harris
Poultry
Grand Overall Standard Male (Rooster) – Tyler Lay with a California White
Grand Overall Standard Female (Hen) – Addison Cook with a Buff Orphington
Grand Overall Bantam Male (Rooster) – Naomi Mayberry with a Wheaton
Grand Overall Bantam Female (Hen) – Liam Kelly with an Olde English
Grand Overall Waterfowl – Nathaniel Preselete with a Silver Appleyard Drake
Grand Overall Specialty Fowl – Colson Enfield with a Narragansett Turkey
Grand Overall Market Pen – Alaina Witte
Reserve Grand Market Pen – Mason Law
Rabbits
Grand Champion Meat pen – Adi Rouse
Reserve Champion Meat pen – Myla Woods
Youth Show
Best in Show – Alaina Witte – Californian Senior Doe
Reserve in Show – Arabella Witte – Crossbred Junior Doe
Open Rabbit Show
Best in Show – Izzy Baldwin – New Zealand Junior Doe
Reserve in Show – Alex Enfield – Havana Broken Senior Doe
Sheep
Champion Junior Showman – Emmie Schober
Champion Intermediate Showman – Sadie Schober
Third place – Kellsi Gayer
Grand Champion Baby Doll Ram Lamb – Myla Woods
Grand Champion Baby Doll Ewe Lamb – Myla Woods
Grand Champion Dorset Ewe – Emmie Schober
Grand Champion Hampshire Ewe – Sadie Schober
Grand Champion Crossbred Ewe – Supreme Ewe – Sadie Schober
Reserve Champion Crossbred Ewe – Emmie Schober
Market Lamb Show
Grand Champion – Kellsi Gayer
Reserve Grand Champion – Kari Jordan
Third place – Nathan Stallcup
Fourth place – Jerome Mitchell
Dairy Goats
Dairy Goat Showmanship Winner – Colson Enfield
Grand Champion Senior Doe, Lamancha – Traci Enfield
Reserve Grand Senior Doe, Lamancha – Traci Enfield
Grand Champion Senior Doe, Nigerian Dwarf – Brody Reese
Grand Champion Junior Doe, Nubian – Colson Enfield
Grand Champion Senior Doe, Nubian – Traci Enfield
Reserve Grand Senior Doe, Nubian – Traci Enfield
Beef Cattle
Market Steer Show
Grand Champion Market Steer/Show – Grace Doss
Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer/Show – Matthew Price
Third in Show – Mattie McKee
Fourth in Show – Lane Medlin
Fifth in Show – Mikendra Ramsey
Replacement Heifer Show
Grand Champion – Nova Gentry
Reserve Grand Champion – Kit Benne
Showmanship Junior (11 & under)
First place – Kaylee Virture
Second place – Nova Gentry
Showmanship (12-15)
First place – Mattie McKee
Second place – Alyssa Stinnett
Showmanship 16 and over
First place – Matthew Price
Second place – Lane Medlin
Carcass Contest Winners
Kaden Gaither – Carcass Merit
Addison Cook – Carcass Merit
Jenna Havens – Rate of Gain
Rate of Gain Winner
Matthew Price
Dairy Cattle
Showmanship winner – Eagan Law
Mason Law – Ayrshire Open – Intermediate Heifer Calf –– First Place
Eagan Law – Ayrshire Open – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Second place
Eagan Law – Milking Shorthorn Open – Senior Cow – First place
Winners of the door prizes:
Joshiah Sutton: Mammoth Rover drinking cup donated by MFA
Crystal Parish: Picnic goodies donated by Beasley Farm and Feed
Julie Canaday: Bird house donated by Kinder Feed and Farm Supply