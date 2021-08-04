Lots of winners at the Fair

The muggy, hot days of the last week of July didn’t deter fair exhibitors at this year’s Texas County Fair. From livestock to art, crafts and produce, exhibitors showcased their talents for the county to see.

All of the exhibitors worked hard to be fair-ready, and all should be commended for their work, not just the few listed below. Many more placed in their classes and/or took home blue ribbons. Some categories we hope to be able to report on next week.

Photos by Shari Harris

Poultry

Grand Overall Standard Male (Rooster) – Tyler Lay with a California White

Grand Overall Standard Female (Hen) – Addison Cook with a Buff Orphington

Grand Overall Bantam Male (Rooster) – Naomi Mayberry with a Wheaton

Grand Overall Bantam Female (Hen) – Liam Kelly with an Olde English

Grand Overall Waterfowl – Nathaniel Preselete with a Silver Appleyard Drake

Grand Overall Specialty Fowl – Colson Enfield with a Narragansett Turkey

Grand Overall Market Pen – Alaina Witte

Reserve Grand Market Pen – Mason Law

Rabbits

Grand Champion Meat pen – Adi Rouse

Reserve Champion Meat pen – Myla Woods

Youth Show

Best in Show – Alaina Witte – Californian Senior Doe

Reserve in Show – Arabella Witte – Crossbred Junior Doe

Open Rabbit Show

Best in Show – Izzy Baldwin – New Zealand Junior Doe

Reserve in Show – Alex Enfield – Havana Broken Senior Doe

Sheep

Champion Junior Showman – Emmie Schober

Champion Intermediate Showman – Sadie Schober

Third place – Kellsi Gayer

Grand Champion Baby Doll Ram Lamb – Myla Woods

Grand Champion Baby Doll Ewe Lamb – Myla Woods

Grand Champion Dorset Ewe – Emmie Schober

Grand Champion Hampshire Ewe – Sadie Schober

Grand Champion Crossbred Ewe – Supreme Ewe – Sadie Schober

Reserve Champion Crossbred Ewe – Emmie Schober

Market Lamb Show

Grand Champion – Kellsi Gayer

Reserve Grand Champion – Kari Jordan

Third place – Nathan Stallcup

Fourth place – Jerome Mitchell

Dairy Goats

Dairy Goat Showmanship Winner – Colson Enfield

Grand Champion Senior Doe, Lamancha – Traci Enfield

Reserve Grand Senior Doe, Lamancha – Traci Enfield

Grand Champion Senior Doe, Nigerian Dwarf – Brody Reese

Grand Champion Junior Doe, Nubian – Colson Enfield

Grand Champion Senior Doe, Nubian – Traci Enfield

Reserve Grand Senior Doe, Nubian – Traci Enfield

Beef Cattle

Market Steer Show

Grand Champion Market Steer/Show – Grace Doss

Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer/Show – Matthew Price

Third in Show – Mattie McKee

Fourth in Show – Lane Medlin

Fifth in Show – Mikendra Ramsey

Replacement Heifer Show

Grand Champion – Nova Gentry

Reserve Grand Champion – Kit Benne

Showmanship Junior (11 & under)

First place – Kaylee Virture

Second place – Nova Gentry

Showmanship (12-15)

First place – Mattie McKee

Second place – Alyssa Stinnett

Showmanship 16 and over

First place – Matthew Price

Second place – Lane Medlin

Carcass Contest Winners

Kaden Gaither – Carcass Merit

Addison Cook – Carcass Merit

Jenna Havens – Rate of Gain

Rate of Gain Winner

Matthew Price

Dairy Cattle

Showmanship winner – Eagan Law

Mason Law – Ayrshire Open – Intermediate Heifer Calf –– First Place

Eagan Law – Ayrshire Open – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Second place

Eagan Law – Milking Shorthorn Open – Senior Cow – First place

Photos by Shari Harris

Winners of the door prizes:

Joshiah Sutton: Mammoth Rover drinking cup donated by MFA

Crystal Parish: Picnic goodies donated by Beasley Farm and Feed

Julie Canaday: Bird house donated by Kinder Feed and Farm Supply