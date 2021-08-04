TCHD

HOUSTON, Mo., – Angel Wells of Cabool became the new director at Texas County Health Department following the retirement of Jackie Smith at the end of July.

The Texas County Health Department was started in August 1986, when the residents of the county passed a mill tax to support a health department. Smith had been with the county health department since it officially opened early 1987.

Wells is a registered nurse and has been with the agency since 2005.