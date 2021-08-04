New faces at Licking R-VIII

The new school year, 2021 – 2022, also introduces new faculty at Licking R-VIII.

Licking Elementary welcomes Julianna Thrasher, Elementary Principal; Kelly Black, Special Education; Hailee Buckland, first grade; Kerri Chafin, Music; Paige Frazier, fifth/sixth grade Language Arts; Katelyn Luttrell, first grade; and Alexis McLeod, first grade. New staff for the year is Maggie Cline, Kylea James and Misty Sullins, elementary Teacher Aides, Special Education.

New to Licking High School are faculty Bonnie Beasley, Biology; Chris Harris, Title Behavior Interventionist; Brittany Keaton, Science; Kim Moser, Language Arts; and Michael Phillips, Physical Education. Two new staff members this year are Special Education high school Teacher Aides Jessica French and Larissa Satterfield. Heather Hawn will fill the position of secondary campus Instructional Coach.

In sports, new high school coaching positions are Michael Phillips, Head Coach, Boys Basketball, Cross Country, assisting with Track; Chris Harris, Coach, JV Boys Basketball; Chrissy Medlock, Head Coach, Softball; Delanie Rinne, Head Coach, Tennis; Steve Rissler, Head Coach, Track and Field, and continuing Girls Basketball; and Daniel Cooper, Head Coach, Golf. Joining the staff in assistant coaching positions are Callie Smith, Volleyball; Autumn Case, Softball; Vanessa Floyd, Track and Field.

Newly filled positions at the Junior High level include Jimmie Stephens and Patti Roberts, Girls Basketball; Kaylon Buckner and Dylan Link, Boys Basketball.

Rounding out the staff for the Licking R-VIII school district are Carolyn Moncrief, Secretary; Jeremiah Alkire, Bus Driver and Maintenance; and Jody Miller, Assistant Nurse.

Wednesday, August 25, begins the planned productive and educational 2021 – 2022 school year.