Sex Crime Investigation

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On July 30, 2021, Texas County Deputies were dispatched to assist an investigator with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division for a report of child molestation in the Mountain Grove area. A juvenile victim had disclosed allegations of sexual contact with an adult leading to a child abuse/neglect hotline report to the Department of Social Services. During the investigation a deputy located a suspect and took him into custody. During an interview with investigating deputies the suspect admitted to sexual contact with the victim.

Mark Forbeck, age 64, of Mtn. Grove, was arrested and incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Forbeck with child molestation 2nd degree aggravated offense and additional charges. Forbeck was held in the Texas County Jail pending a $500,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.