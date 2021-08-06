Obituary – Margaret M. Peterson

Margaret Mary Peterson, 57, of Licking, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at home. Born August 13, 1963, in St. Louis, Mo. to Robert and Dorothy Wind.

Margie is preceded in death by her father, Robert Wind; and one brother, Norman Wind.

She is survived by her loving husband, Peter Peterson; her mother, Dorothy Wind; two children, Joshua Steven Peterson and Amanda Rose (Peterson) Luncsford; five grandchildren, Mylie Peterson, Aubrie Peterson, Willa Peterson, Amelia Peterson and Robert Luncsford Jr.; seven siblings, Richard Wind, Robert Wind, David Wind, Patricia (Wind) Hampton, Joan (Wind) Jackson, Thomas Wind and William Wind.

The Celebration of Life for Margie will be held this Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Josh Peterson’s, 13156 Hwy C, Licking, MO. The public is invited to stop in and share their memories with the family at 2:00 p.m.