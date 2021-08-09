Drug Arrest

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On the evening of August 7, 2021, a Texas County Deputy patrolling E Highway north of Houston observed a black Dodge truck commit several traffic violations. After following the vehicle and observing its operation, the deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Michael Watts. A search of Watts and his vehicle led to the discovery of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Michael W. Watts, age 46, of Houston, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Watts was transported to the Texas County Jail, booked and released. A probable cause statement seeking formal charges will be sent to the prosecuting attorney seeking formal charges.

The above arrest/charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.