Obituary – Sherryn L. Postlewait

Sherryn Luella (Hickcox) Postlewait, age 64, was born August 7, 1956, in Kansas City, Kan., to Wilma Ellifrits and Ray Hickcox. She died August 5, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo., after a brief, but fiercely fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Hickcox; her father, Ray Hickcox; two brothers, Ray Hickcox and Benjamin Hickcox; and her husband, Virgil Postlewait. She is survived by two children, Dustin Postlewait of Houston and Lindsay Postlewait of Brighton; three grandchildren, Kaylee Ungarsky, LuElla Ungarsky and Hayzleigh Ungarsky; four brothers, William Hickcox and Matthew Hickcox of Springfield, Daniel Hickcox of Houston, and Dave Sturgeon of Shreveport, La.; and two sisters, Valorie Hensley of Clarksburg, and Michelle Stevens of Jericho Springs.

She grew up in the Kansas City, Kan., area and later moved to Springfield to pursue a teaching degree at Drury University, eventually going on to earn her master’s in education. She took a job teaching at Success School and met the love of her life, Virgil Postlewait. They wed on May 20, 1980. They were blessed with two children. She later worked for the Sate of Missouri, teaching at several correctional facilities before retiring from the state.

Sherryn was taught from an early age the value of education and never stopped learning and growing. The one thing that surpassed her love for learning was the love she felt for her family, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Her smile could light up a room when a loved one entered her house. Celebrating Christmas and Easter brought her nothing but joy, because she had so many little ones she loved to spoil.

She was a woman like no other, and words cannot even begin to describe how badly her family and friends will miss her. We take comfort in knowing she was saved at an early age and chose to rededicate her life shortly before she passed away.

Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Graveside Services were held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Union Chapel Cemetery, Graff, Mo., with Bob Postlewait officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Randall Postlewait, Joshua Ungarsky, Daniel Hickcox, Casey Hickcox, Bill Hickcox and Kevin Cohen.