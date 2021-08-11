JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Bennie Cook presented a resolution to county commissioners at the annual Texas County Fair to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Texas County during this year’s state bicentennial. Presiding Commissioner Scott Long and Commissioner John Casey were on hand to accept the resolution.

“It was an honor to present a resolution honoring the 175th anniversary of Texas County,” said Cook, R-Houston. “The county has a rich history and great future. Folks from across the country are moving to Texas County, because they know it’s a great place to live and raise a family.”

For more questions, call Rep. Cook’s office at 573-751-1490.