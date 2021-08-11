Lasater elected Troop G Director for MCMEA

Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater was elected by the coroners in her region to be the Troop G director for the Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association.

This position coordinates all multi-county needs, training and activities for the nine elected county coroners in the Troop G area. Responsibilities also include assisting the Executive Board members in promotion, improvement and maintenance of courses, classes, lectures, seminars and conferences calculated to encourage and advance the education and training of coroners in the state of Missouri.

Rick Miller of Douglas County held the position prior to Lasater’s election on July 27. Troop G is composed of the following nine counties: Wright, Texas, Shannon, Reynolds, Douglas, Ozark, Howell, Oregon and Carter.