Submitted

A total of 31 girls attended the three-day Texas County Girls Camp. They participated in various activities including learning to sew, archery, canoeing, crafts and many other things.

There were four teams; camp bucks could be earned as a team or individually by being on time for worship or group time, having the cleanest area or good behavior.

The camp bucks could then be spent on snacks, ice cream, drinks or items to fill an Operation Christmas Child Shoebox. The girls surprised director Sandy Robertson and OCC representative Kathy Hooker by spending much more on the shoeboxes than on the snacks. Over nine shoeboxes were filled and will be sent with other shoeboxes to children around the world. The recipients may never have received a gift before; they will be given a chance to learn the Gospel and share the Good News with others.