The End: Tails and Tales

By Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett

The Summer Reading Program at the Texas County Library of Licking, Tails and Tales has successfully reached its end. The fun of reading, learning and growing, however, will continue long after the season has changed.

The children of our community who participated and completed the required reading, activities and event attendance, were treated to a pizza party, water games and were awarded prizes provided through generous donations from these local businesses: Town and Country Bank, Progressive Bank, Fox Funeral Home, Smith Lumber LLC, Triplett Package Store, Hatch Insurance, Town & Country Grocery, Kinder Feed and Farm Supply, J. L. Friend Lumber, Route 63 Liquor, Rinnes Fast and Friendly, The City of Licking, and Hood’s Frosty Treat as well as businesses from around the state. Each child received prize packages full of wonderful event tickets and treats, and two children received a grand prize bicycle.