Obituary – Hildred J. Ingram

Hildred June (Young) Ingram, 86, of St. James, Mo., departed this life Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Phelps Health Rolla, Mo.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial to follow in the New Hope Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Hildred is survived by her loving daughters, Patty Grogan and husband Tom of St. James, Linda Flieg and husband Blake of Licking, and Peggy Link and husband Chris of Licking; grandchildren, Jennifer Bernal, Doug Carter and Katie, Josh Carter, John Carter, Andrew Ingram, all of Illinois, and Dylan Link and wife Briana of Licking; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Ava, Owen, Noah, Wade, Gabe, Trevor and Ireland; twin sister, Mildred Hickman of Columbia; and special cousin, Kay Hollandsworth; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Hildred Ingram and left at Wilson Mortuary.

