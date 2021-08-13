Obituary – Imogene H. Landers

Imogene Helen (Jackson) Landers, 89, of Salem, Mo., departed this life Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial to follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Imogene is survived by her loving children: Connie Guinn and Whiskers of Licking, Annabel Routh of South Carolina, Emogene Welch of Salem, and Oather Landers of Salem; son-in-law Tom Welch of Salem; grandchildren Pamela Medlock, Eric Reddy, Ryan Reddy and wife Sara, Josh Routh, Brandon Welch and wife Diana, Jared Routh and wife Jennifer, Jacob Welch and wife Ally, Megan Delmain and husband Josh, Lucas Adams, Hannah Landers, and Grace Landers; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

Preceding her in death, her son, Ron Guinn; granddaughter Jessica Routh; husbands Cecil Landers and Wilburn Guinn; parents Oather and Gertrude Jackson; and eight siblings.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Imogene Landers and left at Wilson Mortuary.

