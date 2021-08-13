Obituary – Zelma L. Borders

Zelma Lorraine Borders, age 80, went to be with our Lord on August 8, 2021. She was born on August 26, 1940, to Marvin and Alma Mace in Edgar Springs, Mo. She eloped to Mississippi to marry the love of her life, Paul Borders, on April 1, 1958. Paul always jokes saying that he was just kidding when he married Zelma on April Fools Day and that she took him seriously, but after 63 years of marriage she got the last laugh. Paul and Zelma returned home to Doolittle, Mo., where they raised their three children, Rhonda, John and Lisa.

Holidays and family get-togethers were some of Zelma’s favorite times; she loved getting the whole family together and feeding us her amazing cooking. Those days for her family will never be the same without her beautiful smile and loving ways. Zelma welcomed everyone into her family with open arms; you always knew that you could go to her for anything.

Zelma was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Alma Mace, her granddaughter, Brandi Borders, and three brothers, Marvin Ed, Lonnie and Danny Mace.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Paul Borders; her children, Rhonda (Dennis) Green, John (Sissy) Borders, and Lisa Borders; her five grandchildren, Alyssa (Ryan) Lambert, Carlie (Chris) Harris, Logan Borders, Briar Earls, Lilyana Borders; and her three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Carson and Lawson Lambert. Zelma is also survived by four brothers, Bernice, Frank, Lora and Roger Mace; her three sisters, Luvena Bell, Barbara (Jerry) Lewis, and Winnie Hopkins; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arnold and Jane Gleason; and many more family members too numerous to mention.

Funeral Services for Zelma Borders were held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Red Shed in Doolittle, Mo. Visitation for family and friends began at 10 a.m. and her funeral followed at noon.