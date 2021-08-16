Obituary – Nancy L. Saylor

Nancy Lee Saylor, 81, of Licking, passed away August 13, 2021, at Houston House. Born on February 3, 1940, in Oildale, Calif., Nancy was the daughter of Harry Nolan and Mary Lena (Henry) Saylor.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Anna Marie Chapman and Cynthia Lynn Lindsay; sons, Yancy Lee Grinstead and Ray Bradley; sister, Jeannie Nuses; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Nolan Saylor and Mary Lena Saylor; and brother, Harry Saylor.

Per her wishes, Nancy was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net