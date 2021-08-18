A new school year begins

Area schools will open their doors for the beginning of a new school year next week.

Licking R-VIII’s first day of school will be Wednesday, August 25. Beginning classes on Monday, August 23, are Raymondville R-VII, Success R-VI and Houston R-1. Tuesday, August 24, is the start date for Phelps County R-III.

A new, shortened week schedule for Raymondville R-VII and Phelps County R-III will be effective this year. Raymondville students will be in class Monday through Thursday, and Phelps County R-III will attend classes Tuesday through Friday.

Please use caution in posted school zones, be alert in area neighborhoods, and yield to all school buses and their directives. Let’s all keep our children safe!

The Licking News will post school menus for Licking Elementary, Licking High School, Raymondville R-VII and Phelps County R-III, as well as sports schedules for Licking R-VIII.

Continue to watch for weekly education and sports happenings, and school information on our Education page.