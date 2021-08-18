Coming Events August 19, 2021

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 19.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING

The Texas County Republican Party meeting will be held at 7 p.m., at the Lions Club, north of Houston on Hwy. 63, on Thursday, August 19. Potluck will be at 6 p.m.

EDGAR PRAIRIE DAYS

Edgar Prairie Days 2021 will be held beginning Thursday, August 19 at 6 p.m. with events continuing through Sunday, August 22, at Hooves & Boots, 26401 County Road 6127 with the exception of the Fun Show at 7 p.m., Friday, August 20, to be held at the Edgar Springs Saddle Club and the Parade at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 21, to be held on Broadway. Events include contests, gospel singing, food, entertainment, vendors, games, talent show and a corn hole tournament. For more information call Jamie Cantrell at 573-201-6290 or Stacy Romines at 573-889-9275.

DAR MEETING

The DAR August meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m., at Sybill’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, August 21. The program will be Four 4ths and a Fifth (American History) presented by Mr. Rick Mansfield.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICAN LINCOLN DAY

The Texas County Republican Lincoln Day will be held Saturday, August 21, with dinner and program 6 – 9 p.m., at the Faith Fellowship Multipurpose Room, 7804 Hwy. 17, Houston. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is the featured speaker. To reserve tickets, contact Diane Krantz at 417-967-4699, or purchase at the door Saturday evening.

PRC MUSIC FOR LIFE CONCERT

The Pregnancy Resource Center will host a Music for Life Concert in the park from 6 – 8 p.m. at Emmett Kelly Park in Houston, on Thursday, August 26. The South 63 Band will be performing and BBQ plates will be available for purchase. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. All proceeds benefit the PRC! (This event replaces the Annual Banquet for Life.)

JUNK & CRAFT FEST

Country Crafts & Flea Market will hold a Junk & Craft Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 104 Industrial Drive, Licking on Saturday, August 28. Country Revival Band performs 12 to 2 p.m. Treasured Smokes, LLC will provide a food truck. Vendors, food trucks and bands are being sought. Stop by to pick up a vendor application.

CRAFT SHOW

A craft show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. H in Edgar Springs, on the second Saturday of each month. For set-up information call or text 573-308-2103.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at 12:00 noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. A toy drive will take place at the August and September Cruise-Ins. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is August 26.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

