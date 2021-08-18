By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Marcie Ammons is a boutique owner, a mom, a nurse, a farmer and a shopaholic; being a boutique owner helps satisfy the shopaholic. “I love shopping and am happy to bring a big city style to the smaller towns,” says Ammons. “A personal pet peeve is plus sizes not being trendy; I want to bring the trendy style to all sizes, including plus sizes.”

Her shop, located at 201 Maple Avenue, Licking, (that’s the corner of Hwy. 63 and Maple Avenue) carries that trendy clothing she speaks of, as well as accessories, jewelry, handbags, shoes and backpacks. Summer and fall styles are currently in stock. Home décor, candles, trucker mugs, flasks and more can also be found among her selections.

Dirt Road Gypsy Boutique began in 2018 as a shopping venue on Facebook, which has been maintained throughout. In 2019 the online boutique also became a mobile store, winning the Mobile Boutique Award by Boutiquehub in 2020. Ammons opened her brick and mortar location in June of this year. She has big dreams to grow and expand her inventory to include children and men’s apparel.

Dirt Road Gypsy Boutique is open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first Saturday of each month, excluding holidays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a dressing room is available. They offer gift certificates and hold an anniversary event each June as well as end of season bag sales.

Ammons’ daughter, Halee, and son, Blake, sell produce and sno cones in season at the boutique.

Marcie originates from Mammoth Springs, Ark.; upon moving to the local area she has worked at Texas County Memorial Hospital in the surgery department and also as an LPN with the Licking School District.

With many options for back-to-school apparel, visit Dirt Road Gypsy Boutique, and keep current with any store hour changes, sales, specials or events at www.Facebook.com/dirtroadboutique.