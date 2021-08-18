Ice Cream Social well attended

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Downtown, Inc., hosted a Missouri 2021 Ice Cream Social at the Licking Mill on Tuesday, August 10, that marked the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood. It was estimated that 250 – 300 people attended the local event over the course of the evening. Statewide more than 75 percent of the counties had planned celebratory events.

Attendees enjoyed homemade ice cream made by the future Rock House Creamery, in conjunction with The Rock House, and some were wearing it atop big smiles. It is an appropriate choice as the ice cream cone is Missouri’s official state dessert, and Missouri ranks tenth in ice cream production.

A delicious themed cake supplied by Town & Country Supermarket was enjoyed so much that a run for more was necessary.

All enjoyed musical entertainment as Larissa Satterfield, Ava Walker and Samuel Antle took advantage of karaoke equipment from the Blackburns and CDs supplied by Gary and Jackie Duncan.

It was a pleasant evening with sunny skies and an opportunity for families and friends to visit with each other. Licking Mayor Keith Cantrell and Representative Bennie Cook made appearances and also visited with those present.

While not planned, a mill tour for approximately 50 was given by Suzie Blackburn, per attendees’ requests.

Licking Downtown, Inc., and all participating parties extend their appreciation and sincerest thanks for supporting the event, as well as to those who donated supplies and their time to make it so enjoyable.

Photos by Christy Porter