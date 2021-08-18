In this edition: August 19, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield describes, “Time,” what it meant to those long ago, and how it possibly should be spent now. Larry Dablemont could be busy with “Acorns, Yellow Leaves and Free Deer,” before or after a vacation in Canada. The University of Missouri Extension addresses the small landowner interest in “Caring for your family milk cow.”

The Old Timer shares memories of Sisk Pharmacy, a local landmark. Upcoming events and information are available for the Texas County Museum in Museum Muses.

See the new academic honors list, and included this week are planning guides to overcoming back-to-school challenges.

Texas County Memorial Hospital presents Terri Bailey, the July Employee of the Month. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton details three intriguing patents in “Changing the ‘Fabric of Reality.’” Michael Kane makes a citizen donation of an impressive patch collection.

Keep current with reports and updates from the City Board of Aldermen and the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.