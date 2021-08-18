K of C Council 12650 receives top award

Submitted

Missouri Knights of Columbus St. Gabriel Council 12650, operating in Houston, Licking and Roby, was awarded the Distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top award for local councils. This is the fourth time Council 12650 has received this award. There are 278 active councils in Missouri; this year only 19 councils received this award.

The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, promoting Knights of Columbus insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering time through service-oriented activities.

About the Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is one of the world’s leading fraternal and service organizations with two million members in more than 16,000 parish-based councils. During the past year, knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and $150 million for worthy causes in their communities. The organization also offers extensive life insurance services to members and their families, resulting in more than $116 billion of life insurance in force. Knights of Columbus asset advisors offer investment services to individuals and institutions in accord with Catholic social teaching and have over $27 billion in assets under management. From helping children in need, providing wheelchairs for the disabled, helping stock food banks, offering top-rated and affordable insurance products to its members, and creating a legacy of giving, the Knights of Columbus has supported families and communities for more than 139 years. To learn more please visit kofc.org.