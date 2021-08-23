Obituary – Ronald R. Matlock

Ronald Robert Matlock, age 81, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home in Lenox, Mo., with his family by his side. Ron was born on October 26, 1939, in Lenox, to Bill and Lorene Matlock.

In his younger days, Ron enjoyed elk hunting trips to Colorado with friends and family. He later enjoyed watching Cardinal baseball, girl’s college softball, and little league baseball games on TV. The highlight of his over-the-road-trucking career was when his wife, Jo Ann, joined him on the road for a year. That was his favorite place to be side-by-side with his forever love.

Ron is survived by his three children, Cindy Ann Heseman, Mike Matlock, and Ginger Schroer (husband, Gene); four grandchildren, Katie Hinton, Jake Hinton, Cierra Schroer and Abigail Schroer; and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann (Quick) Matlock; his parents; one sister, Judy Gilbert; son-in-law, Willard Heseman; and two brothers-in-law, Keith Quick and Don Routh.

A memorial visitation for Ron will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking MO. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Hermon Cemetery Fund in memory of Ron. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.