Obituary – Mary Campbell

Mary Campbell, of Salem, Mo., was born in Texas County on March 13, 1942, to Lona Bell (Patterson) and Horase Burgess. She passed from this life on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the age of 79.

Mary worked as a hotel housekeeper and in her free time she enjoyed sewing and collecting dolls. She also liked playing games on her tablet and loved attending Bible study.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Lona and Horase Burgess; and son, Woodly Turner.

Mary is survived by her children, Mary Stokes of Salem, Marie Turner of Licking, Minnie Schafer and husband Rob of Cuba, Sandra Firestine and husband Tom of Gladden, Ruth Burhoff of Gladden and Judy Kelley; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Williams Cemetery in Licking with Pastor Lyndell Decker officiating.

