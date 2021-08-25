Classifieds: August 26 – September 1, 2021

Yard/Garage Sale:

Garage Sale: Items from “Going Out of Business” fabric store. Sewing machines, cash register, fabric, notions, and misc. household. Sept. 2-4, 217 East Hwy. 32. L/34/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Fiberglass canoe, flat back, on trailer. Wide sponsons, very stable. 573-308-6323. L/31/3tp

For Sale: Pre-owned tires — passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/17/2tc

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber, LLC is now hiring workers to make furniture parts. To apply, call 573-674-2080 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. H/15/4tp

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for rentals, knowledge of painting, wood work, basics of electric and plumbing; part-time as needed, must have tools. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/15/4tp

Help Wanted: Someone to work on special projects and make some calls to advertisers concerning opportunities on print and digital platforms for Houston Herald, 113 N. Grand Ave., or call 417-967-2000. H/12/tfp

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Home in the country, $450/month, two bedrooms, available with barn, 417-217-2079. H/18/2tc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking, 417-260-5072. H/15/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Real Estate:

FARM FOR SALE – BY SEALED BIDS: Owned by ESTATE OF PAUL WAYNE DAVIS, DECEASED; 110 acres m/l located in W½ SW¼ and SE¼ SW¼, §14, T29N, R10W, Cass Township, Texas County, MO; 3911 Childers Drive, Cabool, MO, 65689; approximately 8 miles northeast of Cabool, MO; and, approximately 13.9 Miles southwest of Houston, MO; Contact: Tony Krukow, KRUKOW LAW OFFICES, LLC, 1287 US Business 65, Hollister, MO 65672; 417-336-3777. L/32/3tc

To Give Away:

Free: Good topsoil/grading dirt. All you can take. Will load. Michael, 573-889-9270. H/18/1tp