Domestic Assault arrest

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On August 21, 2021, Texas County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Yukon Road in Raymondville for a report of a person stabbed with a knife. Upon arriving at the scene responding deputies observed a male victim suffering from injuries consistent with being attacked with a knife. The victim advised deputies he was stabbed by a male family member. Deputies took Shadrach Ferguson into custody. Witnesses to the incident also identified Ferguson as the person that stabbed the male. The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shadrach J. Ferguson, age 40, of Raymondville, was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Ferguson with domestic assault 1st degree and armed criminal action. Ferguson was held in the Texas County Jail without bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.