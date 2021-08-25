FLW East Gate closure By Editor | August 25, 2021 | 0 Public Affairs Office FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – The East Gate will be closed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 10 while construction work is performed on the bridge near the gate. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts In this edition: August 19, 2021 August 18, 2021 | No Comments » Get help navigating resources for addiction and mental health August 18, 2021 | No Comments » K of C Council 12650 receives top award August 18, 2021 | No Comments » UPDATE – FLW missing soldier found deceased August 17, 2021 | No Comments » Lighting up the patch August 11, 2021 | No Comments »