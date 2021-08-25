New faces and more at Open House

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Elementary School held their Open House on Thursday, August 19. The event gave children and parents a chance to meet their teachers, find their classrooms, and learn what’s new at school this year. Attendance was good, with parking overflowing to fill the lot behind the FEMA gym. Families waited in line to enter the building, where they were greeted by new elementary principal Julianna Thrasher.

Elementary Art Teacher Delanie Rinne signed parents up for something new – Artsonic, an online individual art gallery for each student that allows family (even distant family) to see a student’s work throughout the school year. Parents will be notified by email when there is a new piece of art to view. Mrs. Rinne will send notifications home to parents who did not sign up during Open House.

The bus driver team discussed routes and pick-up times with parents, and driver Mickey Wilson allowed students to board the bus for a quick lesson on bus behavior. A basket of candy awaited children who participated.

The cafeteria crew was excited to see the children again and treated them to a large sugar or oatmeal raisin cookie Thursday evening.

Elementary Librarian Nancy Derrickson and assistant Louise Beasley welcomed families to the newly remodeled library and gave a free book to children. Prior art teacher Connie Buckner’s artwork adorns one corner of the library; she painted a fabulous alphabet tree mural. Much of the seating for the room has been delayed in arriving; when it does, students will be able to choose from tables and chairs, stadium seats, wobble seats and wobble cushions.

The new modular classrooms are quickly being readied for classes, but Supt. Cristina Wright anticipates the first three days of school, students will be in temporary classroom settings. Flooring was scheduled to begin in the new classrooms Monday, and then furnishings will need to be moved in and organized.

In the FEMA gym, Phelps Health and TCMH combined forces to offer a vaccination fair. Phelps Health Family Practice physician Dr. Cory Offutt gave individual presentations to those who had questions about the vaccine. TCMH Family Practice physician Dr. Douglas Crase joined with the vaccination team to provide injections and answer more questions.