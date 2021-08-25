New – used auto dealership in town

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Personal need for a quality used car at an affordable price prompted 2001 Licking graduate Kermit Lonning, Jr., to move forward with an already present interest in auto sales.

July 2021 was the right time for the opening of KALACo Motors LLC, “a used auto dealership with the goal of providing a selection of vehicles at decent prices that one can afford,” says Lonning.

It was apparently the perfect time, as Lonning cannot keep cars, trucks or SUVs on the lot, sometimes selling them within hours of making them available.

Each vehicle is detailed, serviced and inspected before being made available to buyers. “If I haven’t driven it, you’re not driving it,” Lonning says adamantly.

This does not mean a short trip around the block. Lonning has a personal history and knowledge of many of the autos. The autos that are classified as prior salvage undergo a more rigorous checklist, which includes a further intensive Missouri State Highway Patrol inspection.

Initial hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, which offers Lonning the flexibility to continue with his additional responsibilities, including pastoring at Ellis Prairie Baptist Church, substitute teaching at area schools, and as the boys’ camp director and caretaker at Simmons Baptist Camp. As the business grows, and with additional help, his plan is to add Saturday hours in the future.

Stop by KALACo Motors LLC if you’re in the market to buy, sell or trade a vehicle. Lonning will be happy to assist you with your auto needs. He may be reached on location at 104 North Main Street, by phone, 417-217-9695, or visit his page on Facebook at KALACo Motors LLC.