Two Soldiers found deceased

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood Soldier was found with a gunshot wound Friday night in a barracks complex and was pronounced deceased on the scene at 8:03 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, by emergency services personnel.

The identification of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notification is made.

No other individuals were injured and foul play is not suspected at this time, according to Fort Leonard Wood law enforcement officials.

Circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Fort Leonard Wood law enforcement and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

In a separate incident on August 17, 2021, the Public Affairs Office announced:

Spc. Joshua J. Morrison was reported missing August 17. His last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Mo.

An update on August 19, 2021, contained the following:

It is with deep sorrow that we inform the Fort Leonard Wood community that our missing Soldier, Specialist Joshua Morrison, 21, a bridge crew member from 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, has been found deceased.

The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is devastated by this tragic loss – Spc. Morrison was our teammate, and his service was valued and appreciated. Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time.

As our team continues to work closely with local law enforcement with the on-going investigation, we want to thank every agency, organization and individual who assisted with the search, shared his picture or kept him in their thoughts and prayers.

