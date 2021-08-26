In this edition: August 26, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield shares the dual meaning of, “As Well You Should.” Larry Dablemont shares memories of “Tinker’s Place” while making new ones.

Storytime is in full swing at the Licking Library, and new reading selections have been added, writes Librarian Cindy Badgett. The Old Timer shares “Rambling Thoughts of an Old Timer.” Linda Mondy’s Ozarks Cooks submission “Italian Rice Pilaf,” sounds like a good choice for a hot weather day.

With school back in session, be in the know with school menus and sports schedules. See a new academic honors list, and WGU Missouri launches Scholarship for Adults.

TCM Healthcare Foundation awarded scholarships to area students. Just in time for the new school year, Texas County 911 asks, “What is the Plan?” “Courage2Report” shares pertinent information for community and school safety. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton explains, “Decentralizing the Internet,” and the pendulum swing. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has a new website that includes Missouri State Parks. State Rep. Bennie Cook becomes a Missouri Foundation for Health’s Legislative Learning Cohort.

This week is Part One of a synopsis of some of the new laws provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Keep current with reports and updates from the City Board of Aldermen in a Special Public Meeting, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MSHP and MoDOT.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.