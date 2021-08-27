Obituary – Anna “Leveta” Weaver

Anna “Leveta” Harland Weaver was born to William Earl Harland and Nancy Elizabeth Isaac Harland in Hazelton, Mo., on February 17, 1936. Leveta was the youngest of three siblings, a half-brother, Fred Mundy; brother, William Richard Harland; and sister, Janie Melvina Jones.

Leveta was called to home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from her home where she resided with her son, Jerry Ray Weaver.

Leveta was united in marriage to Jerry Lee Weaver on December 18, 1955. From this union, Leveta gained two daughters, Jo Ann Minnich (Kenneth) of Winona and Wanda Gail Weaver of St. Louis; three sons, Richard Earl, Jerry Ray and Justin Earl Weaver (Tracey) of Tyrone; and daughter, Johna Jean Hostetter (Gary) of Raymondville.

Leveta was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee; her parents; son, Richard Earl Weaver; half-brother, Fred Mundy; brother, William Richard Harland (Jan); sister, Janie Melvina Jones (Jirld); and several step siblings and their spouses; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Leveta was a seamstress at Rawlings in Licking for many years and was proud of her work there. Leveta loved gardening, canning, baking, and cooking for family and friends. Working in general on anything was her life and expected her kids to do the same.

Leveta loved her get-togethers on holidays and big dinners with her family. Leveta has seven grandchildren, Kimberly Minnich Contarini (Dan), Codie Allen, Chad Lee, and Savannah Jean Hofstetter (Wilson), Taylor Dawn Weaver, Sierra Weaver and Tristan Weaver; seven great-grandchildren, Dakoata Allen, Jonathan Ray and Jerry Lee Hofstetter; Leland and Aiden Wilson; Lacey Knetzer, Kimmaree Weaver; and four step great-grandchildren, Cameron and Mckayla Teems, and Michael and Johna Taylor.

A funeral service for Leveta was held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Abounding Hope Baptist Church in Licking, Mo. A visitation took place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Winona, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.