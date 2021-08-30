Obituary – Ina J. Miller

Ina Josephine (Smith) Miller, was born October 12, 1924, to Sanford and Josephine (Barton) Smith in Flag Springs, Mo. She passed away August 24, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, she was 96 years, 10 months and 12 days.

She married Guy Stephen Miller, Jr. on July 11, 1946, to which five children were born, Steven, James, Robin, Paul and Ruth Ann.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Oakley “J.O.” Smith and Billy Smith; three sisters, Wanda Pettijohn, Ida Ellen Swink and Shirley Schildknecht; her husband, Guy S Miller, Jr.; and a daughter, Ruth Ann Leggett.

Ina is survived by four children, Guy S. (Angie) Miller of Sutherlin, Ore., James S. Miller of Cabool, Robin R. Calvin of Bucyrus, and Paul A. (Kay) Miller of Licking; eleven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ina loved to knit, can vegetables, her flowers, watching the birds, making Christmas candy and cooking. Her children attested to the fact that she was a wonderful cook. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Memorials are suggested to Three Rivers Hospice or Texas County Hospice of Care. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Visitation is Monday, August 30, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with Graveside Services beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery with Chaplain Richard Ware officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Paul Miller, James Miller, Steven Miller, John Paul Miller, Chris Miller and Leroy Leggett.