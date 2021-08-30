Obituary – Jo Ann Pyatt

Jo Ann (Blankenship) Pyatt, 72, of Salem, Mo., departed this life Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Salem, Mo.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial to follow in the North Lawn Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Jo Ann is survived by her loving son, Tim Pyatt of Salem; ex-husband, Tom Pyatt of Salem; brothers, Wayne Blankenship of Salem, and Carl Blankenship of Bellville, Ill.; sister, Kay Micheal of Stanford, Conn.; cousins, Carolyn McCall of Licking, Earlene Holder of Houston, Judy of St. Charles, and Dr. Donnie Holden of Fort Smith, Ark.; and extended family and friends.

