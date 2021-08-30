Obituary – Marie Wingfield

Marie (Conley) Wingfield, 94, of Salem, Mo., departed this life Friday, August 27, 2021, in Salem, Mo.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Marie is survived by her loving children: Gary Wingfield and wife Deborah of San Antonio, Texas; Cathy Lewis of Salem, and Sharon Disbrow of Licking; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Marie Wingfield to the American Heart Association and left at Wilson Mortuary.

