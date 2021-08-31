Obituary – Donna J. Connolly

Donna Jean Connolly, age 54, of Raymondville, Mo., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.

Donna was born July 5, 1967, in Washington, Mo. She was a 1984 graduate of Owensville High School. She furthered her education by receiving her Masters degree in Math Education in 2010 from the University of Phoenix. She was passionate in sharing her love of math and education, and worked as an instructor for the Adult Education & Literacy (AEL).

She was also the church secretary at Houston United Methodist Church, Houston, and worked in the deli at Town & Country Supermarket, Licking.

She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Donna is survived by her husband, Clinton Connolly, of Raymondville; parents, Norma Jean Cason and Don Henderson, of Licking; daughters, Maria (Jess) Lytle, Elizabeth Driskell, Syeira Tomory and Beverly Tomory, all of Knob Knoster; stepdaughter, Kayla Connolly, of Branson; brothers, Steve Henderson, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Leon Henderson, of Licking; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Raymondville Community Church, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the service, Pastor Greg Berglund officiating.

In lieu of flowers, or if you are unable to attend, cards to Clinton Connolly are encouraged and would be greatly appreciated.