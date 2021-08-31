Obituary – Richard S. Parmer

Richard Shane Parmer, age 34, of Licking, passed away in Panama City Beach, Fla., on August 23, 2021. Shane was born in Rolla, Mo., on February 18, 1987, the son of Jean Parmer.

Shane gave his heart and soul to God in June 2021. He loved floating and travelling with his love, Cherrie, and Roxanne. Shane loved back roads, beer, and music (especially Charles’ music). He worked very hard throughout his life and his employers absolutely loved and spoke highly of him.

Shane had a smile that would light up a room. The biggest heart any one person could have, and he was very tender hearted. He would do anything for anyone if he could help. He would give his clothes off his back for someone in need. No one could every stay mad at Shane and he would forgive anyone under any circumstance. Shane was more concerned about his brother while he was incarcerated than he was himself.

Shane is survived by his spouse, Cherrie Thomas; son, Kyrian Michael McLaughlin; mother, Jean Strom (Richard Strom); and brothers, Austin Strom and Levi Strom. He is preceded in death by his son, Gunner Colman; grandmother, Elsie Lorraine Miles-Parmer; and grandfather, Pete B. Parmer.

Shane Parmer was as pure of a soul as it gets. He never refrained from giving his love. He never refrained from helping. The only thing he was afraid of was rejection from those he loved.

A visitation for Shane was held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. A procession from Fox Funeral Home followed at 1 p.m. for a graveside service at Trout Cemetery with Pastor George Robbins officiating. Pallbearers were Austin Strom, Levi Strom, Charles Ritz, Keith Black, David Rollins and Richard Strom. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Shane’s may be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.