A country Junk and Craft Fest

Photo by Shari Harris
A steady stream of people visited Saturday’s Junk and Craft Fest at Country Crafts and Flea Market. Eager shoppers mingled among vendors as they were setting up between 6 and 7:30 a.m. The Country Revival band entertained shoppers and vendors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Country Craft’s shaded porch and a nice breeze broke the heat of the day for those who wanted to sit and enjoy the music. Country Revival band members were, from left, Gary Alcorn, Dave Anderson, Stacy Harris, Gusher Yardley and Larry Martin.
Photos by Shari Harris