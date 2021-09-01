A small group: Praying big

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor



The Fourth Annual Prayer Walk for Licking R-VIII schools was held Monday evening, August 23, at Licking Elementary.

Billie Krewson began the Prayer Walk with a devotional from Philippians 4. Some of the comments made by participants included, “Let’s make love evident;” “We’ll be praying for you daily;” and “God’s presence in public education has been under attack. These prayer walks and continuing prayers are keeping His protection over us.”

The group then split up to walk the halls and pray at the elementary school or throughout the campus including the new modular building.