Burglary Arrest

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On August 25, 2021, Texas County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on AC Highway in the Elk Creek area for a person attempting to steal a tractor. As deputies responded to the area a female was observed walking on the highway. Deputies detained Candace Chilton-Gatten for investigation. Deputies contacted the complainants at their nearby residence and learned that Chilton-Gatten approached the residence on foot carrying a large knife. The residents stated Chilton-Gatten entered a shed and attempted to steal a tractor. A male subject was able to remove Chilton-Gatten from the cab of the tractor and she dropped the knife and began to walk away.

Candace Chilton-Gatten, age 38, of Fulton, Mo., was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Chilton-Gatten with burglary 1st degree, felony stealing and unlawful use of a weapon. Chilton-Gatten was held in the Texas County Jail pending a $250,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.