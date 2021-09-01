Coming Events September 2, 2021

LPHC THIRD ANNUAL BIKE SHOW

The Third Annual LPHC Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, 310 Walnut St., on Saturday, September 4. No entry fee, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies, Junior bicycle contest, prizes, blessings, games, food and family fun. Biker Sunday on September 5, with meal to follow.

SIXTH ANNUAL ANTHONY MICHAEL MORDIS MEMORIAL EVENT

The 6th Annual Anthony Michael Mordis Memorial Event will be held Saturday, September 11, beginning with the Memorial Motorcycle Ride at 10 a.m. from Cahokia, Ill., to the Licking Chamber of Commerce Rodeo Arena, W. Maple Ave., Licking, MO. Live music at 3 p.m., food, games, and bouncy houses. For more info contact Tracy Mordis at 573-205-6563 or tjmordis@yahoo.com.

VETERANS FREE FISHING DAY

Military veterans fish for free at Montauk State Park Saturday, September 11. Veterans must obtain and display a fishing tag that will be given to them at the Project Healing Waters tent/booth set up in the park.

OSTOMY SUPPORT GROUP

Phelps Health will host an Ostomy Support Group meeting from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Delbert Day Cancer Institute, 1060 W. 10th St., Rolla, on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month.

QUILT EXHIBIT

The Salem Area Community Betterment Assoc. is hosting a Quilt Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, September 3 through October 1 at the Ozark Natural & Cultural Resource Center, 202 S. Main, Salem. For more information call 573-729-0029.

CRAFT SHOW

A craft show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. H in Edgar Springs, on the second Saturday of each month. For set-up information call or text 573-308-2103.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at 12:00 noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. A toy drive will take place at the September Cruise-In. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is Sept. 9.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., both addiction and alcohol use are on the rise. Alcohol sales showed a tremendous increase as online alcohol sales skyrocketed. While short-term alcohol abuse can have its own serious consequences, regular, heavy use of alcohol can result in long-term damage to the body. Learn more about alcohol addiction and what can be done by visiting: https://www.narcon onnewliferetreat.org/blog/signs-that-alcohol-use-is-getting-dangerous.html.

Narconon can help you take steps to help those suffering from alcoholism. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.