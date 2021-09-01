In this edition: September 2, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield recognizes those who work hard in “No Job Too Small.” Larry Dablemont discusses migration and hunting, changes in habitat, weather and seasons, and says “Changes Needed.”

The Old Timer shares “Out of This Life.” Weird noises at the museum are explained in this week’s Museum Muses, as well as all that is available at the Texas County Museum. Ellen Reynolds receives first place in an art show, and Kirby Clark wins Entertainer of the Year.

This week’s Education page has tips for keeping our children safe.

Montauk State Park will host a public information meeting, and the University of Missouri Extension is offering a fall gardening webinar series, all in September.

TCMH records positive month for July as shared in the August board meeting, and will be hosting a CBCO blood drive. Read the details on a BiPAP and CPAP recall. The Licking News continues to share and monitor COVID-19 statistics and information.

Scott Hamilton tells of exciting times in the quest for “Time Crystals.” Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft uncovers voter fraud and demands prosecution, and be aware of scammers targeting locally. This week is Part Two of a synopsis of some of the new laws provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Police Department and Rural Fire Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

